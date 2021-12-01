After more postponements and cancellations than you can poke a stick at, Splendour In The Grass is finally set to return in 2022 and the line-up almost makes it worth the wait.

This year’s headliners include The Gorillaz, Soffi Tukker, Confidence Man and a live set from none other than Duke Dumont. Next year also marks the 20th anniversary of the festival, so you know it’s going to be a big one.

Located in the heavenly hinterlands of Byron Bay, the beloved 3-day festival hasn’t gone ahead since 2019 (you know, before that minor inconvenience that took over the world) but today they confirmed they will be back and better than ever come July next year.

And the good news? If you bought a ticket for the 2021 gig that was cancelled, you’ve already got yourself a ticket for next year! For those of you ticketless and wanting to get involved, limited pre-sale tix go on sale at 9am EDST Monday 6th December, so note that one in your calendar!

For those of us who aren’t able to whisk away to Byron, keep your eyes peeled for a bunch of side shows around the country.

For the full line-up and ticket info, check out the Splendour website here.