Knock knock…. whose there? Bautista, Grint and Shyamalan, oh my!

M. Night Shyamalan bring us his latest mind shattering contribution to cinema with Knock At The Cabin, based on the book The Cabin At The End of The World by Paul Tremblay. Following two young fathers and their daughter escaping to a secluded cabin in the woods, what could possibly go wrong? When the young family is taken captive by four mysterious strangers, they are faced with an impossible decision to prevent the apocalypse. With the fate of the world in their hands and a ticking clock, they must make their choice.

If the stunning cinematography and Shyamalan’s history is anything to go by, we are in for an experience that will keep us on the edge of our seats until we realize our seats were actually imaginary the whole time.

Set to reach the big screen on February 2nd next year, Knock At The Cabin is set to be the perfect way to round off your summer. Check out the trailer below.