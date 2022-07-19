One of Australia’s biggest dance producers is back with a new soul-moving single, featuring newcomer Clementine Douglas, titled “Miracle Maker”.

The Melbourne-based DJ himself is no stranger to miracles within the dance music scene, having recently embarked on global tours in Australia, Europe, North America and the United Kingdom, obtaining over 350m+ global streams and receiving four ARIA nominations for Best Dance Release, including a win in 2020 for his smash hit San Frandisco!

After breaking through with his Platinum Accredited hit “Take It”, 2019’s Gold Accredited San Frandisco propelled him to international stardom, charting in several countries including the United States Hot Dance / Electronic charts at #40.

This new single sees Dom Dolla going in a more melodic, soulful and playful direction, with Clementine Douglas’ vocals playing centre-stage to a groovy and pounding tech house beat that shows Dom Dolla’s continued desire to please the house lovers of Australia and beyond!

Miracle Maker is one not to be missed if you’re in the mood for a groovy, hard-hitting club banger to keep you dancing during the winter season!

