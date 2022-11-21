Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) travel to a remote island to eat at Hawthorne, an exclusive restaurant run by Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). The famed chef has prepared a lavish menu, where food is treated as conceptual art, but his approach to cuisine has some shocking surprises for the wealthy guests.

We’ve certainly had a few satirical and horrifying takes on specific groups throughout the year, and what better subculture to dine into than foodies? The Menu offers a razor-sharp take on not only food culture but also the age-old comparison of the upper and lower classes. The movie isn’t quite a full-blown horror as anticipated, especially with a personal Sweeney Todd type of direction, but the writing team Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, and producers Adam McKay and Will Farrell (Yes, the same one!), certainly take jabs on people using every critical word from a thesaurus, especially in a fancy restaurant with artful meal courses. Not that there isn’t ANY blood or murders, oh no, there are most certainly some shocking moments!

While The Menu‘s structure of dividing between courses is inspired and hilarious, the story does feel quite predictable. The gradual conclusion has a lot of interesting character moments, especially from Fiennes‘ chaotic Gordon Ramsay character, but the ending felt rushed and uneven. The cast does fill out with a lot of personality and different subsections of the one percenters, especially John Ligazamo playing, get this, a bad actor. ATJ isn’t quite as strong as we’ve gotten from other thrillers, but her character’s point of view perspective for the audience allows for some sly comments. The real standout for the movie was Hoult, whose comedic skills were absolute perfection. His fanboy mentality and passion for food were on point, just showing once again that Tony from Skins has so much range.

Overall, The Menu definitely has flavourful social commentary on food culture and the one percenters, even if the story is slightly predictable and peters off at the end. However, the laughs and performances are incredibly rich ingredients, especially from Hoult and Fiennes. I can certainly recommend taking a peak at The Menu if you’re in the mood for a dark comedy.

The Menu is in Australian cinemas on November 24.