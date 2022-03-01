Billionaire Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) is in his second year cleaning the crime-ridden streets of Gotham City as the Batman, with the help of butler Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis). The Caped Crusader partners with Lt. Jim Gordon (Jeffery Wright) when a sadistic killer known as The Riddler (Paul Dano) leaves a trail of political figure murders and cryptic clues. As the deaths and puzzles slowly expose the corruption of their city, Wayne forges an alliance with cat burglar Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) and faces whoever is in his way, including waddling criminal Oz Copplepot (Colin Farrell), to stop the culprit and bring justice to Gotham.

It’s almost funny how in a decade, we’ve had two different reboots of the caped crusader since the ending of The Dark Knight Trilogy in 2012. During that time, Ben Affleck took on the cowl in Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice with the intention of directing and starring in a future solo movie for the DC shared universe. As that franchise has (mostly) crashed and burned, a NEW new reboot was set to go back to a more grounded vision from director Matt Reeves. However, they absolutely got it right this time as for once, we get to explore a more in-depth look at the psychological aspects of Batman. It’s not often we get to see Wayne as an actual detective in a smaller, yet grand story than we’ve seen before. The picture-perfect cinematography from Greig Fraser helps set a moody and grim noir in the style of David Fincher movies like Se7en and Zodiac.

With an absolutely amazing cast, it’s almost expected that they’d bring in spectacular performances, but they even manage to exceed that high bar. From the horrifyingly creepy portrayal from Dano to the wonderfully hilarious energy from an unrecognisable Farrell, not a single person missed the mark. Especially Pattinson as the Batman. Any naysayers that were angry that the sparkly vampire would ruin the character, those comments should be put to rest as perfectly plays a very calculating and quiet version of Batman, while also finding his footing and trying to outgrow a very brutal and angry beginning stage of vigilantism.

Overall, The Batman is a surprisingly refreshing new take on everyone’s favourite animal-themed detective, despite the many interpretations we’ve had in such a short time. With an inspired direction and outstanding performances, the almost three-hour running time flies by in an intriguing and exciting mystery. I would highly recommend seeing The Batman, fans of the character and detective noir stories will be in for a ride.

The Batman is in cinemas on March 3rd.