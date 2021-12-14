WARNING: Out of respect for Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios, and your viewing experience, this review will be as cryptic and spoiler-free as possible.

After the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) has been unmasked as the friendly neighborhood web-slinger and is framed for the death of Mysterio. As Parker can no longer separate his private life from his superhero alter ego, he asks the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to change the reality of his identity reveal. This accidentally unlocks a merging of different universes, with villains from different timelines appearing, including Dr. Otto Octavious (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe). In order to stop the universes from colliding, Parker enlists the help of MJ (Zendeya) and Ned (Jacob Balatan) to capture the villains and stop the multiverse collision.