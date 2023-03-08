After the events of Scream (2022), sisters Samantha (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Jenna Ortega) leave Woodsboro with twins Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) to start fresh in New York. However, a series of murders begin rising in the City that Never Sleeps, linking to a new Ghostface killer. Veterans Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Kirby (Hayden Panettiere) resurface to help stop and unmask a more brutal force.

Well, looks like my closing statement from last year’s review of Scream is now horribly dated as we ALREADY have a follow-up a little over a year later. But considering how well received and successful the fifth entry was, and with Ortega’s stardom skyrocketing in 2022, doing a roman numeral follow-up to a numberless sequel makes… sense? However, Scream VI is once again a surprisingly refreshing entry of a slasher franchise that somehow keeps finding new ways of telling the same whodunnit. With the Radio Silence team returning once again as the writers and directors, Scream VI is a perfect example of shaking up the story after making a fairly safe requel. However, unlike Halloween Kills, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, or Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the RS team at least knew not to push the line too far as the formula that Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson built on remains intact. As per usual, there’s meta-commentary on the state of horror franchises, especially with bigger budgeted sequels, while also telling an engaging mystery with tense slasher sequences. But if you feel that the formula is going stale, the cold opening murder lets you know right away that we’re in for a new ride.

Having New York as a horror setting was utilised mostly well, especially with the servo and subway sequences. However, as there’s so much focus on unraveling the Ghostface mystery, there isn’t much of a chance to show the characters interact with the environment or the college setting. At least Scream 2, which VI knows it’s copying, had Sidney and friends in classes interacting with other characters. The Core Four from Scream (2022) are still great and are given some new arcs, especially Sam and her Billy Loomis connection. However, the new characters, while also played greatly, are mostly introduced as archetypes/ suspects without a lot of room to grow. But then again, this has been an ongoing issue for most of the franchise. It was fun seeing Cox and Panettiere back in their classic roles, but don’t expect Neve Campbell to return as real-life drama caused her to back out. On one hand, it is a shame Campbell didn’t return, but on the other, Scream VI still managed to hold itself with the new characters and setting. But as always, Roger L. Jackson‘s chilling cadence is amazing as the voice of Ghostface, which goes wonderfully with the much gorier kills. Also, having a Scream movie set around Halloween was nothing short of brilliant, especially with the horror references via background costumes. Even Ortega is near a Wednesday Addams at one point! It’s almost a shame this came out in March and not October.

To paraphrase the closing statement from last year, Scream VI is a surprisingly effective and twisty entry of a franchise that, once again, didn’t really need any more movies. While the setting and characters aren’t always used to their full potential, the kills, mystery, and actors are still incredibly fun. If you’re still on board for the Scream ride, I can absolutely recommend VI. If the cast and crew have another new trick up their sleeve for Scream 7, then bring it on!

