Four years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, dinosaurs are now living with and hunting humans on the mainland outside the island of Isla Nublar. As Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) live in the coexisting world, they go on a search and rescue journey for the child of velociraptor, Blue, and their adopted daughter, Maisie (Isabella Sermon) from poachers. Along the way, their paths cross with Jurassic Park survivors Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), who are investigating a suspicious genetic finding. During their missions, the team learns about natural selection’s determination of the next extinct species.

Jurassic Park will always be an amazing movie. Steven Spielberg brought a fascinating debate of the commercialisation and exploitation of prehistoric genetic findings, while also creating some of the tensest monster sequences in cinema. But as the series continued with The Lost World and Jurassic Park III, there was less focus on complex themes and became simple search and rescue missions. While running away from dinosaurs, of course. Despite 2015’s Jurassic World showing the theme park in motion, Fallen Kingdom doubled down in the series’ pitfalls. Now with Colin Trevorrow returning to the director’s chair, Jurassic World Dominion aims to conclude the 6 movie series. And it does, but in a mostly “been there, done that” kind of feeling. The idea of dinosaurs coexisting in the modern world doesn’t quite feel as developed as it should, as the focus is set on yet another search and rescue adventure. That once again involves running away or staring whimsically at dinosaurs.

To the movie’s credit, the legacy characters are given a lot more screentime than expected. Almost to a point where half of the movie is a Jurassic Park 4 type of experience. So if you’re excited to see Sam, Laura and Jeff back in their roles, you should definitely be satisfied. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard still bring a lot of their charm to very simple characters. But the real stars of Jurassic World Dominion are the dinosaurs. And with a mix of practical and CGI, their rampages are still fun to watch. And to all you dinosaur purists out there, one even has feathers!

Overall, Jurassic World Dominion brings everything you’d expect from a very uneven series, but is a satisifying enough conclusion. While its another entertaining dinosour adventure movie that has a solid cast, the forumla has become thin and stale. If you’re a fan of the franchise, it is worth a look, especially to see the original leads, but much like the real dinosaurs, the Jurassic series should be extinct.

Jurassic World Dominion is in cinemas now.