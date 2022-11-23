Tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. The guest list includes entrepreneur Andi (Janelle Monáe), Connecticut governor Claire (Kathryn Hahn), fashion designer Birdie (Kate Hudson) and her assistant Peg (Jessica Hendrick), and YouTuber/ activist Duke (Dave Bautista). But when someone is found dead, famed Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is on the case to find out whodunnit.

When it comes to filmmakers bringing new spins on classic genres, Rian Johnson certainly delivers. From his directorial debut, Brick, to 2012’s Looper. But after the wonderfully fun murder mystery, Knives Out, it seems that making more Agatha Christie homages has sparked Johnson’s interest, with Netflix purchasing the rights to KO sequels for almost $500 million. Who better to helm a film series that pulls the rug under the audience that the man who brought us Star Wars: The Last Jedi? In the sequel/ spin-off Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, we’ve been treated to another masterfully crafted whodunnit that twists and turns the genre very differently from the first. Instead of just being a deconstruction of murder mysteries, we’re given a full-blown satire of 2020 and rich elitists. With the pandemic, to corporate tycoons, which is more timely now than ever. The mystery itself was fun to guess and very subverting, while also satisfying, even if a couple of plot points felt borderline cheating. Instead of donut holes, we’re appropriately now given peeled onions!

While Knives Out had one of the best cast ensembles in recent years, a downfall of the movie is how they weren’t as utilised to the fullest extent as the movie went on. Glass Onion managed to improve on this aspect by allowing us to spend time with these humanised, but comical caricatures of the one-percenters in the 2 and a half hour running time. Each actor gets to stretch their comedic and dramatic muscles, especially Norton, Bautista, and Hudson. Monáe plays a very unique role while also having a similar emotional anchor to Ana De Armas. But the main standout still continues to be Daniel Craig as CSI KFC. Not only was it genuinely delightful to see Craig having a grand time, but pretty much everything about the character is just so hilariously wonderful. The over-the-top Kentucky accent, the dialogue, the outfits, the ascot! Literally cannot wait for more Knives Out entries solely for more Blanc adventures. Ironically, Johnson made one of the most James Bond-looking movies to come out in recent years. The fantastic costume and set design almost come straight out of the Sean Connery era.

Overall, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is proof that the Rian Johnson murder mystery verse has plenty of fuel to keep going. With a fun and hilariously engaging story, as well as a stellar cast, I’d absolutely recommend giving Glass Onion a watch. Bring on more sequels, prequels, and side adventures!

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be playing in cinemas for a limited run until November 29, and streaming on Netflix from December 22.