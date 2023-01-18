In 1920s LA, during the transition from Silent Films to Sound Films, immigrant Manny Torres (Diego Calva) aspires to become the next big storyteller in the film industry. Fate intertwines with another “Hollywood hotshot”, actress Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie), and famous actor Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt), who gives Manny odd jobs as a film assistant. The journey through Hollywood leads to wild and lavish parties and run-ins with the wrong people, including mob boss James McKay (Tobey Maguire).

It’s kind of a shame that Damien Chazelle‘s big return to the big screen after 2018’s First Man has already been a lackluster fizzle before making its way to Australia. Starting his career strong with modern masterpieces like Whiplash and La La Land, Chazelle looks to be circling back to his jazz roots with Babylon. In the best way of describing Chazelle’s latest, as an artist with an original voice, he clearly had the peak level of clout and power to make the exact movie that he wanted. In a jampacked 3 hour Golden Age Hollywood epic, almost every sequence brings together a story of finding and losing identity through filmmaking. However, much like the gratuitous and admittedly entertaining parties depicted in the film, Babylon often overstays its welcome while also struggling to maintain interest in the many intertwined storylines. For every genuinely fun and hilarious moment of a cast and crew put together a scene with amazing production design and soundtrack, there’s a paint-by-numbers decent of a fallen star. With the amount of time jumping the movie goes through, it’s hard to keep engaged with the enable of colourful characters as there are so many moving parts or off-screen development shared in exposition.

Chazelle usually brings some very memorable characters to life with amazing performers to complement the writing. Who can ever forget Terence Fletcher and J.K Simmons’ iconic performance? Unfortunately, the character arcs in Babylon feel rushed or unearned, even with slivers of intriguing moments. It’s also hard to find a central focus through most of the movie, especially when the forced romance between Nellie and Manuel gets dropped in. Even with the star-studded cast and all the cameos to look out for, there doesn’t seem to be much of an active challenge to stretch their acting muscles. While everyone certainly brings their A-Game, there isn’t much of a difference from what we’ve seen from most of the actors in other movies. Robbie does her usual Harley Quinn/ New Jersey yelling and erratic behaviour, and Pitt plays another stoic drunk with a heart of gold. For those who want to see Tobey, his eccentric and flamboyant mob boss character takes us on a bizarrely Lynchian subplot that comes and goes in a delightfully strange way. At least there weren’t any blatant casting couch moments to bring modern world politics into a period piece. Just elephant diarrhea and a symphony of other bodily fluids instead. Yes, really.

Overall, Babylon is certainly an ambitious take on the Golden Age of Hollywood, with sparks of wonderfully engaging moments, but the bloated running time and unfocused storylines make the watch a bit of a chore. If you love films from the 1920-50s, you’ll probably get a kick out of Babylon‘s aesthetic and references, but I can only give a very mild recommendation for the movie. I am still absolutely on board with what Chazelle does next!

Babylon is in Australian cinemas on January 19.