After nearly 5,000 years of imprisonment, former Shazam champion Teth Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is now unleashed into modern Kahndaq. His brute tactics grab the attention of the Justice Society, led by Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), and followed by Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell). The team aims to stop his rampage and teach him how to be more of a hero than a villain, especially when a force more powerful than Black Adam himself threatens the world.

It’s almost hard to believe that our favourite Rock has been developing this Black Adam project since 2007. While DC has dramatically fractured between delays, cancellations, reboots, and problematic circumstances, one of the brighter spots to come out of the muck was 2019’s Shazam! With a direct Shazam! sequel on the way, we have a spin-off based on his archnemesis before they face off in a future movie. If you’ve also been paying attention to Dwayne’s socials, he’s been PROMISING that Black Adam will change the DC hierarchy. Does he? Well, the character himself does to some extent with his brute force, but the surrounding movie is a run-of-the-mill superpowered adventure. The movie doesn’t stray from the formula of your typical anti-hero stories, and even has similar stock characters, but the breakneck editing has no natural flow and just keeps moving forward. There was an interesting throughline of oppression from American capitalists in third-world countries, almost trying to reach the political aspects of Black Panther, but the pacing never allowed for a proper exploration.

From a completely superficial point of view, it is fun seeing DC characters either fight each other or team up in Black Adam. Especially characters like Hawkman or Doctor Fate, making their feature film debuts, as they utilise their superpowers. All the performances work for what the script gives them, even if the jokes or quips never really landed. The Rock plays his passion project more like the deadpan delivery of The Terminator, minus the Austrian accent, rather than his smilin’ happy-go-lucky persona. Bless Mr. Brosnon for seeming engaged enough in the material, even if he probably had no idea what was happening. If Dwayne is cooking up more Black Adam stories to face off against other DC heroes or villains, especially if the mid-credits scene is anything to go by, then that could lead to more fun window dressing for these kinds of adequate or disposable capesh*t movies. WWE marketing for DC seems to be the dream team!

Overall, Black Adam doesn’t quite land a new and better change in DC, but it’s far from the worst entry. While the story has brief sparks of intriguing political aspects, the tone-deaf pacing violently throws it to the next big schlocky superhero showdown. If you love The Rock or more surreal/lesser-known DC characters, then I can recommend Black Adam, but it’s not something that you need to rush out and see.

Black Adam is in cinemas October 20.