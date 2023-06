Do You Want To Be A Radio Announcer on Fresh927?

Do You Want To Be A Radio Announcer on Fresh927?

Is it your dream to be heard on the radio? Looking for a new career path? Or want to try something new? Well, you are in luck! Fresh927 is looking for new radio announcers for insomnia!

Insomnia broadcasts the best new radio talent with the ultimate selection of music to keep you going through the early hours!

Sound like something you could be interested in? Email admin@fresh927.com.au