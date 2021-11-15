Celebrate a brand-new year with Adelaide’s Legends Of The Old School: Jaki J, ATB, DJ Josh and very special guest Groove Terminator. The 2022 edition of DO YOU REMEMBER HOUSE? brings the best of the ‘80s, ‘90s and ‘00s House, Techno, Rave and Club Anthems to a COVID-safe parkland party in Adelaide’s East End.

This is an 18+ event, with a licensed bar, food trucks, and dancefloors. Operating under a COVID Management Plan.

It is a condition of entry that all patrons are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before the event and able to show proof of vaccination to gate staff prior to entering the festival. Proof of vaccination can be shown via the mySA GOV app or Medicare Express app.

How does it work?

When booking your ticket, you select your zone. Each zone will accommodate up to 500 people. You can move around your zone of the park to access the bar, toilets, and dancefloor. You may exit your zone to get food, but your bar and dancefloor will be within your zone. VIP is limited to 300 people, with more space, seating, and extra trimmings!

TICKETS | FB EVENT