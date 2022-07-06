Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) has quit the superhero game to go on a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is cut short when a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). The latter of which is the new wielder of Mjolnir. Together, the team seeks to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

If there’s any sub-series in the MCU that’s had some wild changes, the Thor series would be at the top of the list. While starting off as quaint with Thor (2011), things really started to go in a mediocre direction with Thor: The Dark World, so a change was needed. Marvel made the wise choice to bring the internet’s favourite Kiwi, Taika Waititi, into the directing chair for Thor: Ragnarok, and utilise Hemsworth’s surprising comedic talents to make a more fun adventure. And now we’ve made it to the fourth (or Thourth) chapter in the God of Thunder’s arc… and its definitely a continuing streak of fun antics. With Taika back on board, Thor: Love and Thunder brought back Ragnarok‘s nonstop joke romp attitude, while also taking and building on the Norse mythology from the first two. And while we certainly get more of an emotional core with the return of Jane, the movie doesn’t really break new ground, even with the flashy colours, Guns N’ Roses soundtrack, and screaming goats. In a way, it almost seems to embrace its contempt state.

Even after a decade of playing the role, Hemsworth still seems to be having a blast playing Thor as he bounces off the humourous banter from the rest of the cast and flexes his giant thunderous arms. The returning characters and cameos were also fun, especially with Portman, who is given a lot more to do. Comic fans will get a good idea of where her story goes, especially with the Jason Aaron Mighty Thor run. But the big stand-out was Bale as Gorr. A genuinely engaging and imposing villain with a heartbreaking and almost understandable motivation. Definitely the best MCU antagonist since Thanos, even with Bale hamming it up. And it was glorious seeing the Guardians of the Galaxy appear, even briefly (Vol. 3 can’t come soon enough!!).

If you like Chris and Taika, you can’t go wrong with seeing Thor: Love and Thunder as it certainly brings the comedy and the action that everyone loved from Ragnarok and Infinity War/ Endgame. Despite having one of the best Marvel villains in a while and a likable cast, it doesn’t quite strike lightning in a bottle the fourth time around.

Thor: Love and Thunder is in Australian cinemas now.