Disney+ has dropped its official first look trailer for their upcoming series ‘SHE-HULK’ and my goodness are we ready!

The story follows lawyer Jennifer Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany, who practices as an attorney for superhuman-oriented legal cases. Lo and behold, she requires an emergency blood transfusion and luckily her cousin Hulk/Bruce Banner, played by Mark Ruffalo, so generously lends his arm to help her out. What could possibly go wrong? You guessed it, she too gains his superpowers.

We’ll see Banner return to help Walters navigate her new abilities as she transitions from attorney to a weapon of destruction. This 10-episode-comedy take on the series will be a breath of fresh air for Marvel fans as previous series plots have been rather… bleak.

The release date of August 17th was supposedly ‘leaked’ earlier this week, and we suspect this to be the reason for an early trailer release (we’re not complaining).

Will Walters be able to contain her superpowers? Will we see Banner regain human form or will he remain as Hulk forever?

Check out the trailer below and be watching with us on August 17th!