WINTER WHALE FEST | FRIDAY 26 MAY – SUNDAY 25 JUNE



It’s that time of the year again – the Southern Right Whales are about to arrive on the Fleurieu Peninsula, and Victor Harbor is set to become a hub for whale enthusiasts worldwide with the launch of the annual Winter Whale Fest.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival is on its 2nd to last weekend!

Plenty of shows happening this weekend:

Rueban Kaye is back with his show enGORGEd

Merrick Watts has his show, an IDIOTS GUIDE TO WINE

AFTERNOON DELIGHT DAY DISCO | SATURDAY, JUNE 17TH

This June 17th, Distill is throwing an Afternoon Delight Day Disco to solve all of those problems. The bar will be specially darkened upstairs for a nighttime feel and will be playing everyone’s favourite hits from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s music from 2 pm-7 pm.

There will be loads of disco, funk and soul, plus classic pop and rock tunes to get you on your feet and stay there.

Afternoon Delight Day Disco

Where: Distill, 286 Rundle St, Adelaide, SA 5000

When: Saturday, June 17th, from 2 pm until 7 pm

Price: $10

More info on Distill: Click here

Australia’s ultimate stair climb, Stadium Stomp, returns to Adelaide Oval on Sunday, 18 June.

Could you stair climb a stadium? It’s time to find out!

Step Up in 2023 and climb thousands of stairs up, down and around the grandstands of Adelaide Oval. The perfect challenge for people of all levels and at any stage of their fitness journey with a full (6,000 stairs), short (3,300 stairs), unlimited, and junior (1,000 stairs) course options available. Get your family, friends, workmates or gym buddies together and experience Adelaide Oval like never before.

Stair climbing burns more calories than running, swimming and bike riding. Experience it for yourself.

Choose to make every step count and fundraise for our national charity partner, Black Dog Institute or a cause close to your heart.

Our very own Tayla from Workday will be MCing the event!