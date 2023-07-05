BIGGEST EVENT IN ADELAIDE THIS WEEKEND: FRESH927’S 25TH BIRTHDAY PARTY

ILLUMINATE FESTIVAL CONTINUES UNTIL 30 JULY

ILLUMINATE HIGHLIGHT – Pop-up bar LUMEN transforms North Terrace with an interactive experience this July

An immersive hybrid bar, restaurant and light show experience, for three weeks the North Terrace destination will feature a myriad of brilliant fun and interactive installations for the whole family to enjoy.

Designed to captivate every member of the family, there will be delicious culinary delights on offer for kids and adults alike.

Open 4 pm til late from Tuesday to Sunday,

LUMEN’s cosy glass marquee will be nestled right in the heart of the North Terrace’s light installations.

The limited time only makes every moment more special: “It’s something where families can come and not spend a lot of money; the games are fun and free to enjoy.”

In three giant light structures bringing a brilliant twist to family classic games such as connect four and Snake, there’s fun for everyone. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, there will be live music.

LUMEN Pop-Up Bar and Restaurant

When: 4 pm til late, Tuesdays to Sundays, from 7th 23rd July

Where: Goodman Crescent Lawns, University of Adelaide, North Terrace, Adelaide SA 5000

More info: Click here

MARY POPPINS | 1ST JULY – 30 JULY

Based on the beloved stories by Australian author PL Travers and the original Disney film, the Tony and Olivier award-winning production of Mary Poppins is a theatrical spectacular that has delighted tens of millions of people around the globe.

The critically acclaimed new Australian production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins arrives at the Festival Theatre this month for a four-week season, complete with its dazzling stars; Stefanie Jones as Mary Poppins and Jack Chambers as Bert.

Where: Festival Theatre, Adelaide

When: Saturday 1st July – Sunday 30 July

Cost: $59.90 – $129.90

To book tickets, click here.

FRIDA & DIEGO: LOVE & REVOLUTION | 24 JUNE – 17 SEPTEMBER

Embark on a journey through the captivating world of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, two influential and beloved artists of the twentieth century. This Australian exclusive exhibition, “Frida & Diego,” showcases their iconic works alongside those of their Mexican contemporaries, offering a glimpse into the vibrant post-revolutionary art scene that defined an era.

This landmark exhibition, curated from the esteemed Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection, features over 150 works.

Frida & Diego: Love & Revolution

Where: The Art Gallery of South Australia, Galleries 22, 23, 25

When: 24 Jun – 17 Sep 2023

Price: Adult $28

More info: Click here

GLENELG WINTER ARTS FESTIVAL | 6-23 JULY

Glenelg Winter Arts Festival is a fun, new opportunity to enjoy the arts during the cooler months, in an iconic Adelaide coastal location.

Over the two weeks of July’s school holidays, one of Glenelg’s premier reserves will be abuzz with ticketed shows, fun workshops, and undercover spaces in which to eat, drink and gather with friends and family.

Glenelg Winter Arts Festival

Where: Colley Reserve, Glenelg

When: Thu 6 July (no ticketed shows) and Fri 7 July from 6pm; Sat 8 July – Sun 23 July from 11am. Closed Mondays.

For more information, click here.

ADELAIDE GUITAR FESTIVAL | 1-16 JULY

Featuring the world’s finest guitar players playing across a myriad of musical genres, coming together to present an exceptional program of events from July 1 to 16.

Adelaide Guitar Festival

Where: Adelaide Festival Centre

When: 1-16 July

Price: Varied

More info: Click here.