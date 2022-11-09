Davo Writes a Wholesome Letter to her Younger Self that is sure to tug at the Heartstrings

Last week we heard Callum’s … unorthodox… letter to his younger self, which has inspired the brekky team to take a moment to reminisce and give advice to their younger selves. This week we hear a letter from Davo, who tugs at the heartstrings and takes a much more personal approach to the assignment.

Davo begins by installing 13-year-old Davo with some inspirational insight into self-esteem and confidence, a sentiment that we can all take something from. After building herself up, Davo decides she also needs some humbling with a dig at her inner Buffy enthusiast.

The letter also touches on the importance of family, and she has some wisdom to impart on little Davo about cherishing family and the time you have with them. She closes the letter with a snapshot into the future, and a message to her younger self that everything is going to be okay.

