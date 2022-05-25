Every May marks Domestic Violence Prevention Month.

Davo, Tom and Callum sat down with Amy Hill, an author and Domestic Violence Survivor Mentor, to talk about this prevalent topic and how we can all raise awareness.

As a survivor of domestic violence (DV), Amy now courageously helps other DV survivors through her online platform ‘The Freedom Mentor’.

She runs 3 programs built to heal, transform and empower survivors who then have the power to mentor others.

Amy’s book ‘My Life on Eggshells’ talks about her bravery with acknowledging DV within her past relationship, and overcoming the cycle.

Listen to Amy’s inspiring journey and learn how you can help raise awareness.

You can find Amy on socials – @thefreedommentorah & @amyceliahill or contact her via email at: amy@thefreedommentor.com.au.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing Domestic Violence, lifeline is available 24/7 on 13 11 14.