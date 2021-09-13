Nominative Determinism noun

noun : nominative determinism the theory that people are psychologically predisposed to pursue occupations or interests that resemble or evoke their names in some way. “if nominative determinism were foolproof, Rob Raven should rightly be working with birds”

It’s a loose connection but this morning on the Brekky show, Davo mentioned that she saw a funny looking boat down the Port River over the weekend……it was a boat in the shape of a sub sandwich. You could say it was a Sub-Marine……

Alright, alright I’m done with the terrible puns, just listen to the pros chat about it below.

Listen here: