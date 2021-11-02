Incase you guys were wondering… Davo wants you all to know that it is most definitely ALL GOOD!

Davo and her sister are currently having a little sisterly banter because she sent her a questionable message the other day.

Her sister has responded to one of Davo’s messages with a classic ‘all good’, which Davo is convinced is a passive aggressive power move.

Johnny thinks she might be overreacting because a text is just a text, and we all know tone can get quite lost in translation.

A relatable segment, or just something Davo really needed to get off her chest??

You be the judge. Listen to the break below.