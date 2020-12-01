Photo by Danny Howe on Unsplash.

Raise your hand if you’ve missed the fun times of live music and being able to sing and dance to your favourite tunes!

Secret Sounds along with Adelaide based Five Four Entertainment and Groove are thrilled to announce SUMMER SOUNDS FESTIVAL, a new SA Health approved summer concert series that is set to bring live music, summer sounds, and all the party vibes back to South Australia!

Rolling out the good times at the lush, oh so central, and easily accessible Bonython Park, from the 30th of December 2020 to the 30th of January 2021, Summer Sounds will feature 18 days of Aussie icons, a bunch of the hottest newcomers, and a couple of supersized sing-alongs.

Patrons will have the choice of booking a VIP, Gold, or Silver Party Pod. Each pod is an island oasis for a group of 4 or 6 people and decked out with its own esky of pre-ordered drinks and tasty snacks.

Alongside pre-ordered drinks, patrons will be able to order additional beverages at the show through the Summer Sounds event app, which will then be delivered directly to their Party Pod via a fleet of golf buggy mobile bars. It’s the VIP treatment you’ve always dreamed of! And for those who need a little extra snackage on the day, alongside the pre-order options, there’ll also be a range of food trucks at the ready.

So check out the lineup, wrangle your mates and get ready to return to live music programming this December and January as Summer Sounds brings the festival feels back to Adelaide!

Tickets will go live on the 4th of December here!

DECEMBER

Wednesday 30 (Early Show): Bump & Grind Block Party

Wednesday 30 (Late Show): Do You Remember House ft. Groove Terminator

Thursday 31 (Early Show): Massaoke Oz

Thursday 31 (Late Show): Timmy Trumpet

JANUARY

Friday 1: Lime Cordiale + Special Guests

Saturday 2: Hot Dub Time Machine and Friends

Sunday 3: The Jungle Giants + Jack River + Merci, Mercy

Wednesday 6: The Veronicas + Eves Karydas

Thursday 7: Ocean Alley + Ruby Fields

Friday 8: Human Nature – Sings Motown & MORE

Saturday 9: Bernard Fanning + Something For Kate

Friday 15: Mallrat + Cub Sport + Sycco + Stellie

Saturday 16: Hans: Disco Resurrection

Thursday 21: Ruel + Special Guests (ALL AGES)

Friday 22: Spiderbait + Jebediah + Bodyjar + End of Fashion

Saturday 23: Hayden James + Cosmo’s Midnight + Running Touch

Monday 25: Will Sparks

Tuesday 26: Björn Again – The World’s No. 1 Abba Show

Friday 29: Ball Park Music + Spacey Jane

Saturday 30: Dune Rats + The Chats + Dear Seattle + Teenage Joans