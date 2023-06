D, T&C How Did You Set Off The Smoke Alarm?

D, T&C How Did You Set Off The Smoke Alarm?

How did you set off the smoke alarm? Content manager Sophie set off the smoke alarm in our office and it’s got us thinking about what creative ways did you set the alarm off.

Your weekday mornings just got even better with our Fresh Breakfast team, Davo, Tom & Callum!

Keep up to date on our socials.

Instagram – @fresh927

Facebook – Fresh 92.7

Listen here!