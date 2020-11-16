Here’s what you need to know about SA’s new COVID-19 Cluster

Latest Updates (16/11, 3:40pm):

Premier Steven Marshall has announced a range of new restrictions, effective from midnight tonight. Read below for more.



SA Health have released even more locations of concern, spanning all across Adelaide. Please check the list below.

Two employees of Anglicare’s Brompton aged care home have tested positive.



A new drive-through testing station has opened in Port Adelaide.

A new cluster of COVID-19 cases has emerged in Adelaide, prompting closures of schools and businesses, changes to travel arrangements and rising concern throughout the community. Everyone in Adelaide needs to pay attention and take swift action to try and nip this in the bud, so read on as we try our best to answer any questions you may have. The situation is changing quickly, so we’ll be updating this post regularly with more information as needed.

Before we begin, please remember that our and statewide response has been extremely effective in past situations, such as with the Thebarton cluster a while ago. That’s thanks to our amazing health authorities and contact tracers, but also thanks to South Australians doing the right thing. So for now, please stay calm, stay safe, and practice physical distancing as much as possible.

So which restrictions have been changed?

Premier Steven Marshall held a press conference at around 3:30pm, 16/11. In this conference, he announced a raft of changes to our COVID-19 directions, saying “we cannot wait to see how bad this gets.”

These changes will come into effect from 12:00am Tuesday November 17:

Limits on gatherings: all subject to 1 person per 4 square metres. Funerals: max. 50 people Weddings: no change, but all guests must be registered Hospitality venues (restaurants, cafes etc.): 100 per venue, bookings no bigger than 10 people Private gatherings at venues: 50 people Churches: max. 100 people Private gatherings in residences: 10 people

all subject to 1 person per 4 square metres. Drinking while standing has been banned, even at private gatherings

has been banned, even at private gatherings Gyms, recreational centres and play cafes will close.

will Personal care (hairdressers, salons, tattoo parlors etc): masks will be enforced for providers and encouraged for patrons.

(hairdressers, salons, tattoo parlors etc): masks will be enforced for providers and encouraged for patrons. Community sports will be cancelled, but outdoor fitness can continue.

These restrictions are expected to last for 2 weeks, but will be lifted sooner if health advice permits.

The government has encouraged people to work from home where possible, avoid unnecessary travel and wear masks in public.

The following announcements were also made:

COVID-19 testing stations in Victoria Park, Elizabeth, Parafield and Magill will now open from 8am – 8pm.

All inbound international flights have been suspended for the rest of this week.

Schools will remain open.

No further cases were announced.

Where did the cluster come from?

The cluster was first reported on Sunday, November 15, after three members of the same family tested positive to COVID-19. One of those people was an 80 year old woman who presented to the Lyell McEwin hospital, where she was found to have the virus. One of these people worked at one of SA’s ‘medi-hotels,’ where residents and travellers flying into the state can safely quarantine. Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier believes this may be where the cluster emerged from, but that hasn’t been definitively proven yet.

An employee of Yatala Labour Prison has also tested positive.

That cluster had spread to 17 cases by the morning of Monday, November 16. Hundreds of close contacts are in isolation, and authorities are advising anyone who’s visited an at-risk location to immediately quarantine and get tested. Read on for those details.

Should I get tested?

Yes.

There’s no reason to ever NOT get tested. If you’ve got even the slightest sniffle, or the faintest concern that you could have been infected, go and get tested!

SA Health are also reaching out to anyone who was at the following at-risk locations to self-quarantine immediately and contact the SA COVID-19 Information Line 1800 253 787:

Parafield Plaza Supermarket on Thursday, November 12 between 10:30am and 11:30am,

The Lyell McEwin Emergency Department between 5:30pm Friday November 13 and 4am Saturday November 14

In addition, SA Health have released warnings for a number of locations and bus services – if you’ve attended any of those locations, you don’t need to isolate, but you DO need take immediate action to get tested if you develop any symptoms.

If you have visited any of the below locations during the listed time, you do not need to self-quarantine but you should monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if symptoms appear: pic.twitter.com/OxtM5uCvXk — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) November 16, 2020

Update (3:00pm, 16/11): SA Health have released even more locations of concern. If you have symptoms, get a test!

SA Health has added further locations to the list: pic.twitter.com/qcS7PxG5fP — Tim Hatfield (@timhatfield87) November 16, 2020



A new testing station has opened in Parafield. You can find a full list of testing stations near you here, many of which are free and require no referral – you can just drive on in. Be warned that some stations are experiencing massive demand and you might be waiting a while.

Update (1:45pm, 16/11): Another new drive-through testing station has opened in Port Adelaide – 7 Gracechurch Street.

What’s closed so far?

A number of businesses and schools have been closed because of either a positive case or close contact. So far, the following places are closed:

Mawson Lakes Primary School and Preschool

Thomas More College, Salisbury Downs

Hungry Jack’s, Port Adelaide

Parafield Plaza Supermarket

An undisclosed aged care facility has also gone into lockdown, and Calvary Hospitals and Resthaven Aged Care Homes have closed to visitors.

Update (2:00pm, 16/11): The Anglicare aged care home in Brompton has closed after two of its employees tested positive. They’ve released a statement detailing what happens from here.

Can I still travel?

Travelling out of the state is looking dicey – a number of states and territories have imposed travel restrictions on South Australians:

Victoria has declared SA a COVID-19 Hotspot, all travellers will be interviewed and may be rapid-tested on arrival (Updated 11:30am 16/11)

has declared SA a COVID-19 Hotspot, all travellers will be interviewed and may be rapid-tested on arrival (Updated 11:30am 16/11) Western Australia is instructing all SA travellers to self-quarantine for two weeks, and is testing all SA arrivals

is instructing all SA travellers to self-quarantine for two weeks, and is testing all SA arrivals Tasmania has asked all SA travellers who’ve entered Tasmania since Monday November 9 to self-isolate

has asked all SA travellers who’ve entered Tasmania since Monday November 9 to self-isolate Northern Territory have declared SA a hotspot, and any travellers from SA must undergo mandatory supervised quarantine on arrival

have declared SA a hotspot, and any travellers from SA must undergo mandatory supervised quarantine on arrival Queensland has declared SA a COVID-19 hotspot, effective 11:59pm Monday November 16. Anyone arriving after that point must undergo a 14 day hotel quarantine. Anyone who’s travelled to Queensland since Monday November 9 is being asked to self-isolate.

has declared SA a COVID-19 hotspot, effective 11:59pm Monday November 16. Anyone arriving after that point must undergo a 14 day hotel quarantine. Anyone who’s travelled to Queensland since Monday November 9 is being asked to self-isolate. New South Wales has confirmed this morning it will keep its borders open to SA for now.

Check back for more updates and, again, stay safe.