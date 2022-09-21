Since the Queen’s passing on the 8th of September 2022, mourners from around the world have paid their respects and expressed their gratitude for Her Majesty.

It seems that not only have humans felt the ramifications of this event, but users online have claimed that their furry, four legged friends have been “acting differently “ following the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Corgi owners from the Facebook group ‘UK Corgi Club’, have taken to social media to reveal that their poor pups have been struggling with the recent news. The thread began when one user questioned the group: “Has anyone else’s corgi been acting differently now that Our Majesty has passed?”. The enquiry was met with an outpour of troubled pet owners, concerned about their fluffy companions.

From excessive cuddles to a lack of tail wags, a member of the group wrote that “it’s almost like they know. God bless the queen.” A sixth sense? A dog’s intuition maybe? While some pet owners may be convinced that their corgis have a metaphysical connection to the late Queen, perhaps these dedicated corgi owners are merely projecting their own grief. Nevertheless, it’s safe to say that extra special care is being taken to support the pups through this difficult time.

It is reported that Her Majesty owned over 30 corgis during her 70 year reign with at least one corgi at any given time from 1933 to 2018. Pet owners can rest assured that the dogs left behind after the Queen’s death are being well loved and looked after by Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice.