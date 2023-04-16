Come From Away tells the true story of the passengers stranded on Newfoundland unexpectedly as their planes are diverted to a small Canadian town of Gander. On Tuesday, 11th September 2001, the residents of Gander and the neighbouring towns welcomed thousands of travellers from across the globe as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) closed the airspace after deeming it unsafe; due to the Twin Towers tragedy halting further air travel temporarily.

David Hein and Irene Sankoff shed light to over 16,000 stories shared by the Newfoundlanders through the eyes of 12 cast members in what was a near impossible mission to welcome 38 flights with each passenger hailing from different backgrounds, religions and cultures. Hein and Sankoff base the characters on multiple citizens they met in real life which demonstrates the time they spent getting to know many different stories to present this unbelievable tale to the world.

If being an Olivier and Tony Award Winning Musical wasn’t impressive enough, the musical is set across five days in which the main events are depicted. The ensemble complements each other throughout and unlike most musicals not one person is given the lead as each cast member gets to share their character’s stories. It is clear that this show is distinct from most musicals with its minimal use of props and a smaller than usual cast but its differences should be embraced.

Though touching on such a significant World event, Come From Away demonstrates the unlikely friendships formed through the selflessness of the people within Gander, and how being kind and hospitable can go a fair way to being a good human when the times get tough. Come From Away is presented in such a delicate manner, yet is able to find the humour in the relatable topics from BBQs to different ways to cook to fish-kissing.

Discussing the show with fellow audience members afterwards, it was clear that Come From Away was impactful. Many were reminded of the tragedy and how it brought them back to how they lived through this event while others shared how this was not the first time that they had seen it.

Come From Away was a well told story with catchy music, witty humour and is a definite must see!

Venue: Her Majesty’s Theatre

Tickets can be found at: https://comefromaway.com.au/tickets/adelaide/