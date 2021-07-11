Calling all Party Pigs! Strap on your hooves for the inaugural Johhny & Davo Pubcrawl!
On Friday, August 13th Johnny & Davo will lead the charge in the quest to conquer Adelaide’s East End. Stopping by The Griffins Head, The Belgian Beer Cafe, Fumo Blu and Distill, there will be drink specials, plenty of prizes to be won and games including karaoke and limbo. Plus, Lisa D from Freakin’ It will soundtrack the EXCLUSIVE afterparty at Distill!
To secure your ticket which includes a Limited edition Johnny & Davo Party Pig Pubcrawl T-shirt buy a ticket HERE.
It’s a night you won’t forget. Tickets are strictly limited so get in quick.
The venues are:
- The Griffins Hotel 4pm-6pm
- Belgian Beer Café 6.10pm- 8.10pm
- Fumo Blu 8.15pm-9.15pm
- Distill 9.15pm-10.30pm
Your ticket includes;
- A limited-edition Johnny & Davo Pub Crawl t-shirt
- Access to exclusive drink specials at all 4 venues
- Games and prize opportunities at each venue
- Free entry to Lisa D’s DJ set at Distill
- The Johnny & Davo Pub Crawl experience!
By purchasing a ticket you acknowledge you are responsible for your own sensible consumption of alcohol and keeping yourself safe between venues.
You must adhere to all state traffic and road laws while on foot. Find a buddy and take care of each other!
If you’d like to see the sizes of the T-Shirts before locking things away, you can visit Artoprint at 1 West Thebarton Road, Thebarton.
OINK OINK!!!!