There’s a celebration coming to Prospect next Monday as Palace Nova is turning 3 years young! To mark this achievement, 3 dollar tickets will be made available for every movie all day on Monday the 7th of December.

Palace Nova Prospect showcases a wide variety of mainstream, arthouse, independent, foreign-language, and documentary films. The venue is a multiplex with 14 screens, that have a range of small, boutique-style theatres to larger screens.

Some of the newest releases to check out are Happiest Season, a Christmas LGBT rom-com starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davies. If you’re in the moody for a bit of horror, there’s also a body swap horror-comedy, Freaky, starring Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton.

Palace Nova Prospect was the first cinema in the state to reopen after the first lockdown restriction easings back in June this year.

The $3 tickets will be available from 9 am on Saturday, the 5th of December, which will be available to purchase at the cinema or online.