Get your popcorn and drinks ready for a wide variety of movies at this year’s Adelaide Film Festival!

The 2022 Adelaide Film Festival will feature 129 films, with 22 World Premieres and 32 Australian Premieres. Renowned for innovation, the 2022 AFF also provides an enhanced visual arts program, with cutting-edge screen installations presented with AFF partners The Art Gallery of South Australia and Samstag Museum of Art.

“Adelaide Film Festival is a home for the courageous creatives at the frontier of film art and those who help to forge our national identity through the exploration (and creation) of ideas and culture,” says Mat Kesting, AFF CEO & Creative Director.

The Opening Night Gala will have the World Premiere of The Angels: Kickin’ Down The Door, screening at AFF’s principal partner venue, Palace Nova Eastend. But stick around for an after-party where The Angels will perform live! The Opening Night also features the World Premiere of Marungka Tjalatjunu (Dipped in Black), a multi-disciplinary artwork created by Yankunytjatjara artist Derik Lynch and Australian artist Matthew Thorne.

Some of the biggest international titles to come out from the festival includes The Banshees of Inisherin, the newest film from Martin McDonagh, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, as well as Bros, an LGBTQI+ rom-com written by and starring Billy Eichner. We will also get to see the 2022 Palme d’Or winner, Triangle of Sadness, and Harry Styles’ second attempt at acting this year, My Policeman.



The Festival will be bookended with the Australian premiere of Talk to Me, the story of a lonely teenager, Mia, who gets hooked on conjuring spirits using a ceramic hand. Talk to Me is the film debut of Danny and Michael Philippou, best known as RackaRacka on YouTube. As part of the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund film, Talk to Me will screen at Adelaide’s iconic Her Majesty’s Theatre.

The Adelaide Film Festival will be running 19-30 October, the full program can be viewed here!

Be sure to keep an eye out for our coverage during the festival season, there’s PLENTY to come!