Welp, it’s finally happened everyone. After years of rumours and delays, the fine folks at Sony Pictures have at last released the trailer for Uncharted, based off their wildly popular game franchise of the same name. Starring Tom Holland as treasure hunter Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his friend and mentor Sully, Uncharted sees the pair in an action-packed global historical adventure. Now I know what you’re thinking, most movies based on video games tend to be a bit naff right? Well, going by the trailer, I think this one may finally buck the trend. You can feast your eyes on the teaser below.

Uncharted drops into cinemas February 2022.