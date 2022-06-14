Cash rate increases, what does this mean? Davo, Tom & Callum chat with Accountant and Finance expert Shan

Davo, Tom and Callum spoke with Accountant and Finance Expert, Shan Alyce about the current cash rate increase and what this means for home owners and first home buyers.



The Reserve Bank of Australia officially lifted the cash rate to 0.85% which is an increase of half a percenatge point. An estimated $133 to add ontop of current home loan repayments.



This is second rate rise in Australia in 35 days and experts have said its likely to climb even higher by then end of the year in order to bring inflation back under control.



Listen to Shan explain simplify what can be a confusing issue and share why this increase could be good for first home buyers along with her advice for the unpredictability to come.

