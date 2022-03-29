Find the Rundle Mall Fresh Bunny poster and WIN a massive Haigh’s hamper!

The Easter Bunny works hard, but the Fresh Bunny works harder!

From Monday, April 4th, the Fresh Bunny will be hopping up and down Rundle Mall hiding our Fresh Bunny poster.

The Rundle Mall / Fresh 92.7 Bunny

If you think you’ve spotted the poster give the BREKKY SHOW a call on 1300 73 73 74 and let us know. If you give us the correct location, you’ll win a Haigh’s hamper!

There’s one to win each day, including on Friday, April 8th when we will be broadcasting LIVE all day from Rundle Mall! Make sure you hop down for some great giveaways and to get amongst the fun.

With global brands and local favourites, you can egg-spect it all in Rundle Mall this Easter.