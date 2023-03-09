After his ship crashes, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s stranded on Earth… 65 million years ago. With only one chance at a rescue, Mills and another survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures.

So, yeah, this movie came out of nowhere! Suppose in some pitch meeting, Scott Beck & Bryan Woods, the original writers of A Quiet Place, asked if they could re-do After Earth (with less nepotism) and Planet of the Apes? Regardless, 65 was created with Sam Raimi in a producing seat, while also making a bold step of introducing a new universe as 1 through 64 haven’t been released yet! In a way, a part of that joke is true as 65 certainly delivers on the promised tense survival thriller aspects, but the world surrounding feels a bit underdeveloped. In a very generous runtime of 90 minutes, the movie barrels through the exposition and world-building as quickly as possible to bring the audience the main attraction, while also going on the simplest retrieval mission that doesn’t leave many surprises. While it seems like Beck & Woods wants to leave interpretation for the audience and not spoon-feed the world and characters, it does leave more questions than answers. Especially as alien languages are introduced, but the extent and limit of what comes with that concept don’t seem to be clear.

In fairness of 65, the gimmick of Kylo Ren v Dinosaurs is certainly the most entertaining part. While the movie kind of devolves into a third-person shoot-em-up video game where almost every shot meets the target, all the creatures look terrific, especially as the budget is under half of a Jurassic World movie. The blood and gore are also pushed as far as the M rating will allow. The danger of the biggest and smallest prehistoric terrors is successfully accomplished, with Driver and Greenblatt selling the desperation and anguish as the two main leads. Even though their characters are very bare-bone, there’s no doubt that the actors’ presence helps inject the personalities. Plus, it’s so refreshing to see actors in a real forest and not running in front of a green screen. As 65 is another surrogate father and daughter bonding journey in a monstrous environment, hopefully, this won’t be an ongoing trend for future movies and TV shows as it’ll very quickly run out of steam.

Overall, 65 delivers the exact thrills promised in a very lean running time, but the story and characters don’t leave a lot of imagination or intrigue. That being said, the movie should absolutely kick off more dinosaur thrillers without having Spielberg’s name attached. If you like Adam Driver and/ or dino action, you’ll more than likely get exactly what you’re after with 65.

65 is in Australian cinemas now.