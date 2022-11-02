Callum Writes a Letter to his Younger Self and Things Take an … Unexpected Turn

Just in time for Windback Wednesday, Callum has stumbled across a sprawling note from his 6-year-old self that describes some of his hopes and dreams. Really digging deep, little Callum yearns for video games, CD’s and credit cards? However, as he writes, his vindictive side begins to show, and he reveals his desire to break up relationships and wreak havoc in the lives of his year one class…

Throughout the years, Callum feels that he has grown as a person, and has some things to say to his past self. In an attempt to ease some worries, and impose some heartfelt advice to his younger self, Callum has devised a letter to share with the world.

His letter includes some meaningful advice, a word on his singing career, and the importance of his drivers licence (or lack thereof) to give little Callum a glimpse into his future.

