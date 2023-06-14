Got a big event, function or party coming up?

How does a $2,000 prize pack sound, to make your event even more EPIC?!

Thanks to Sip’n Save, we can make your party dreams a reality!

This awesome prize pack includes:

To go in the draw, simply tell us all about your upcoming party!

Once you’ve registered, be sure to keep your phone handy, because Cale for the Drive Home could be calling you to pop you on the standby list, Monday to Thursday from 4!

Cale’s Party Starter Prize Pack, Sponsored by Sip’n Save – Drink Responsibly.

Applicants must be 18 years or older.