They say change is as good as a holiday so all next week Cale for the Drive Home is switching out the studio for the bottle-o.

Between 4pm-7pm Cale will be broadcasting the Drive Home show LIVE from a different Sip N Save location around Adelaide and he wants you to join him!

There’ll be plenty of laughs and you’ll be in with a shot to spin the infamous Sip N Save wheel to win yourself something special. He’s got merch, he’s got stock, he’s even got vouchers.

Check out the list of locations below:

Monday – Marion Hotel, Mitchell Park

Tuesday – Lockleys Hotel, Fulham

Wednesday – Old Spot Hotel, Salisbury Heights

Thursday – The Lakes Hotel, West Lakes

Friday – Port Noarlunga Hotel, Port Noarlunga

So block out your calendars and come on down to join Cale and the team from your nearest location.

Heckling welcome.