2021 – The year that had such high expectations but crumbled down around us faster than Johnny and Davo’s self control around McDonald’s.

But, here at Fresh we try to find the good in every situation. We made it. Despite the masks and the lockdowns and the fact that we still can’t dance, we made it to the end and we did so in style (we like to think so anyway). So to celebrate, Cale for the Drive Home has teamed up with the legends down at Big Shed Brewing Co to not only create the perfect summer cider but to also throw the ultimate end of year party.

Join us at the Big Shed Brewing Co on Friday 3rd December from 4pm and raise a Cale-themed can to the year that was.

Cale will be broadcasting the Drive Home show live from the brewery in Royal Park and every person in attendance will take home a 4 pack of Cale’s Fresh branded Apple Cider!

Just don’t be put off by Cale’s big mug staring back at you from your can…

Keep up with the latest details on the Facebook Event Page

Grab your tickets HERE!