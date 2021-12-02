Search
Get into the Christmas spirit with Bust a Bauble all thanks to our great mates Boost Juice!

We have 20 Baubles in the studio but only SOME of them contain a prize that you’d actually want!

Each morning for two weeks, call up Johnny & Davo and if you’re lucky enough to get on-air, you can pick a Bauble from 1 – 20. You will either take home a cool prize or walk away with a depressing (and metaphorical) lump of coal. Soz!

Oh, and one more catch… once a bauble number has been guessed, it gets wiped off the board for good. So listen in every morning to make sure you don’t miss out.

Merry Luck and Good Christmas!

