If you are anything like me, you find nothing sexier than bubbles. The Adult Bubble Show by Bubble Laboratories is an event not to miss. It’s hard to encapsulate this show into words, but essentially in its simplest form, it’s a love story. You follow the main characters through their soapy affair from the first date, first attraction, first sexual encounter, to marriage, children and divorce.

If I’m honest, I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve found bubbles sexy, but while watching this neoburlesque bubble artistry magic, I found myself at peace about ruining my childhood love for bubbles. I’m not going to tell you this show is for everyone, but that’s exactly what I adored about it, not everyone is going to get it, but this show perfectly encapsulates the fringe as a whole, it’s a perfect mix of comedy, burlesque, magic and physical theatre.

The soapy main characters show off their talent throughout the performance, the female lead demonstrations her impressive flexibility and control as the male counterpart blows perfect bubbles down her body. They utilize whacky and weird props to enhance the performance, fake babies, horse heads and cat underwear is just some of the props you will meet through the show.

This playful and humorous performance is a completely different take on bubble artistry. You will find yourself laughing, cringing, excited and impressed. Bring any of your open-minded 18+ friends to a show they will not forget (as much as they try).

Verdict: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Name of show: Bubble Show For Adults Only

Venue: Babylon @ Gluttony Rymill Park

Duration: 60 mins

Tickets Full Price: $20.90-28.90 Double Your Applause $41.80-57.80

Tickets available https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/bubble-show-for-adults-only-af2022