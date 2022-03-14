With one week left to go at the Adelaide Fringe (sad face intensifies), what better way to bring out your rebellious side than the recently award-winning circus performance, The Defiant!

Led by an all-female group, The Defiant brings together an adrenaline-filled collection of stunts, tumbling, twirling, and flying through the air, the ladies flawlessly leap and move with precision and grace. During the astonishing acts, the show brings elements of contemporary dance, providing a narrative of rebellion and fierceness in what looks to be an apocalyptic world.

Bringing their best tribal makeup, ripped clothing, and Doc Martens, each performer showcases a different skill and personality. From hula-hoops and a trapeze to body isolation movements and aerial silks, the group provides the crowd with an incredibly impressive array of circus acts at The Peacock venue at Gluttony. The absolute talent is clear as a lot of trust, teamwork, pride, and fun is shown with each move.

During all the performances, rock musician Rachel Trainor tied together with the interpretive themes as a one-woman band, switching back and forth between drums and guitar while displaying her powerful vocals. Trainor provided the audience a mix of covers and original music (which was admittedly a bit hard to hear at times as the drums often outpowered her singing), including her debut single Lowlight.

Overall, The Defiant is a can’t miss performance if you’re in need of a show for the final week of Fringe 2022. With an impressive collection of stunts and an energetic live rock performance to compliment the dystopian act, The Defiant really sticks the landing.

Verdict: ★ ★ ★ ★

Name of show: The Defiant

Venue: The Peacock @ Gluttony

Duration: 60 mins

Dates: Tues 15 March – Sun 20 March: 8:15pm

