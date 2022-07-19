Davo did her mum, Irene, dirty thinking it would be a great idea to prank call her by pretending to tell her a story… but actually narrate the lyrics to The Black Eyed Peas’ My Humps instead.

We love how completely unphased she was during the entire call, and after Davo made it through almost the entire song, Irene decided to segue into telling Davo about her errands for the day instead.

Irene finally caught on once Tom and Callum jumped on the call, but this was definitely one the most anticlimactic prank calls we’ve ever heard.

