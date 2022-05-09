Premier Peter Malinauskas dropped into the studio to speak with our Brekkie team about launching our biggest project ever with Fresh Jobs for 2022!

This one-stop job hub gives you access to the information and resources you’ll need, whether you’re taking that next big step in your career or just joining the workforce! We have information on building your first resume, potential job opportunities around Adelaide, and interview tips & tricks to name a few.

Malinauskas reckons Fresh Jobs is “easy to read, facilitates choice, and lets you know what your options are sooner so you know what employers are offering”.

We also spoke with the Premier about Petrol Heads and the upcoming Adelaide 500 this year, Corporate Box Conundrums, and got a little glimpse into his personal life about his sassy children, the perks of being Premier, and his secret past…

Obviously, we also discussed all things job related such as the importance of getting a good educational experience and the opportunity of working in a good, safe environment.

Listen below to hear the full interview, as well as what the Premier really does at the footy.