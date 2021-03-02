Warning; prepare for your mind to be blown.

What do you get when you mix a bawdy broad, a couple of freaks, and saucy burlesque?

Why Late Night Dynamite of course!

The Adelaide Fringe is known for showcasing some of the wildest acts this country has to offer, but put them in a room together and you’ve got yourself a show which will no doubt be the talk of the town.

This late night lollapalooza is like no other. Curating a fantastically good blend of comedy and entertainment from some of the most talented performers provides a unique colour of exactly what the Fringe represents.

It’s fun, it’s freaky, it’s fabulous. And totally NSFW…

Ladies and Gentlemen, a big round of applause is deserved for Katie Wright whose quick-witted humour entertained the audience the whole night through. She lights up the room with her quirky energy in an extremely raw way. Being able to juggle in itself is pretty impressive, but juggling swords over an audience member whilst wearing stilettos, that’s something else. Did I mention she’s currently carrying a child?

With performers like Bone Breaking Leo (I think the name speaks for itself), Sapphire Snow the burlesque queen, Vicky and Alex with the smoothest vocals in town, JT the diabolo master, and Mr Spin and his wacky stunts, there’s something for everyone.

Not only can Vicky belt out the big notes but her instrumental prowess was a major highlight of the show. I can now rest easy knowing a hand saw is in fact a musical instrument producing some of the most eerily magnificent sounds I’ve ever heard. Truly a must see.

Such a level of jaw dropping talent will leave you speechless so go ahead and grab some mates, some bevvies and saddle up for the ride!

4 out of 5 stars.