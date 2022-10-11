Everyone’s favourite 90s’ pop punk trio is reuniting after 10 years! blink-182 has announced their Rock Hard Tour in a cheeky lil’ video. Well, I guess this is growing up, what’s my age again?

Bassist/ vocalist Mark Hoppus, guitarist/ vocalist Tom DeLonge, and drummer Travis Barker are gearing up for a MASSIVE world tour, kicking off March 2023 through February 2024. This includes their first-ever performances in Latin America, along with stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Yes, everyone, Adelaide is also included in the list!

The Australian tour will kick off at Perth’s RAC Arena on February 9, 2024, followed by Adelaide Entertainment Centre on February 11, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on February 13, Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney on February 16, concluding at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on February 19. Rise Against is also expected to tag along as a special guest!

blink-182 is also dropping their new song “Edging” on October 14, which will also mark the first time in a decade that Mark, Tom, and Travis have been in the studio together!

Tickets will open as a Presale this Wednesday, October 19, with General Admission opening the following day on October 20. Tickets will be available here, so circle your calendars for a killer time!