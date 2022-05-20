The mad units over at AFL HQ have actually done it! After months of speculation, they’ve finally confirmed this year’s AFL Grand Final will be held in its traditional 2.30pm time slot on Saturday, September 24.

With COVID-related issues affecting the game over the past couple of years, we’ve seen the high-stakes match move all over the country. In 2020, it was held at the Gabba in Brisbane while last year it was held at Optus Stadium over in Perth. Using the games as an experiment, both were held in an evening slot.

Needless to say, the majority of fans weren’t too keen.

Despite all the speculation pointing towards another Twilight game this year, somehow it is returning to the traditional arvo slot. So it’s absolutely time to drag out the BBQ and have a grand footy experience with ya mates, before kicking on into the evening.

It’s news that’ll surely have Brian Taylor screaming from the rooftops…