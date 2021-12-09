Cale has had his last show of the year and boy, did he send it off in style! Who the hell thinks about doing a radio show from inside an ice cream van at a different local business each night of the week? Cale, that’s who.

2021 has taken the Drive Show to Rundle Mall, pubs, his own house and like, 50 million different Sip ‘n’ Save‘s all around Adelaide. He even has his face on a cider can!! But at the end of the day, the show has always been about YOU the listener.

Cale has had so many good callers over the past 12 months it was amazing that we could even get a compilation done at all! But, have a listen to some of the best moments of Cale for the Drive Home in 2021.

Cale will be back from 4-7 pm next year!