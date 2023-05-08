There can be many benefits of completing an internship in any field of your prospective career choice!

If you’re a student, it can be a great way to apply learned theory to gain real practical experience.

Here at Fresh 92.7, we pride ourselves of providing a platform for up and coming talent, allowing a space to hone your craft.

Want to be the next on air superstar?

A journalist delivering what matters most to the public?

Or gain confidence in the world of content creation?

Fresh 92.7 has multiple opportunities to learn what you’re most passionate about!

Here’s what Ella, one of most recent interns currently studying a Bachelor of Media specialising in Journalism, has to say about her time as an intern here at Fresh 92.7:

“Being an intern at Fresh 92.7 has been an amazing and eye-opening experience in the field so far!

This opportunity provides such great insight into the journalism, digital design and radio industries.

Everyone at Fresh is so friendly and welcoming, making starting at a new company easy and stress-free.

Their patience while training me makes learning and absorbing information 100 times easier.

Developing content for radio in a digital space has been a very interesting experience.

Obviously, content creation and posting online is something most people are familiar with through personal social platforms, however, this is very different.

Promoting radio events and shows, creating logos, and designing has been a fun and exciting process, allowing me to be creative while still learning about the behind-the-scenes of a radio station.”

If you’re looking at putting your knowledge into practicable experience, we want to hear from you!

We are currently looking for interns and volunteers for a range of roles across the station; from show producing, content creation, audio producing, digital and social media, journalism and more!