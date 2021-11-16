Houston, we have a problem…

Davo has dished up some dirt for all your innocent ears on Brekky this morning.

Anthony Blake, a pilot from Las Vegas, has established his very own escorting service, but, not in the way you’d imagine. His business, Love Cloud, essentially provides people with the opportunity to ‘get it on’ while he flies them around.

We’re not talking a spacious private jet either. This thing is about 8 meters long at best, so you can imagine how close Anthony would be to the action. He claims to wear noise-cancelling headphones while on the job but Johnny & Davo reckon he’s full of it. Unfortunately, Davo missed out on her opportunity to join the mile high club when she visited Sin City back in the day…

