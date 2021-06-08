AVCon is back and better than ever for its July event at the Morphettville Racecourse. With cosplay, video games, anime and more, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, no matter their age.

The Anime and Video Games festival is lifting big weights for its Ultimate Fighters theme. Attendees can battle it out in the gaming tournaments or wow the crowd by entering the cosplay competitions in the hopes of winning first place.

This year’s event, being held from the 9th to the 11th, is bringing all new attractions, meaning there is endless fun to be had. Fight your hunger with the new food trucks or outsmart your opponents at the Friday quiz night.

Take a trip down artist alley and support local artists by purchasing their wares. Each year AVCon allows artists to sell their works, from prints and key chains to models and crafts. You can expect to find merchandise of your favourite characters and support local and interstate creatives.

The guest line up for this year is full of Australian talent from a variety of areas. VR video game youtubers, JoshDub, Mully and Smashing will be hitting the event. These three boast a combined following of over 15 million subscribers on their YouTube channels. They’re known for their gaming videos, often teaming up to make humorous content that brings laughs to many.

Fans of K-pop will be stoked to see Andy Trieu, host of television show SBS PopAsia at the event. As well as hosting the much-loved K-pop music show, he’s been a successful martial artist, actor, and news presenter.

Legendary animator Michael Cusack is another talent set to grace the stage of AVCon. Cusack will share his experiences on what it takes to be an animator in Australia. ANIFEX, the company he is co-founder of, is responsible for some of Australia’s most iconic works, such as ads for Schmackos, Mortien and Energizer.

Furthering the skill development opportunities, AVCon will host a variety of talented creators and groups to run workshops to teach attendees new tricks and skills. Cosplayers will get the chance to develop their prop making skills.

Those wanting to pick up cool new merch will be set, as the exhibitors will return for another year, with stalls full of must-have collectables. This area of AVCon allows businesses to set up shop at the venue and sell their products. From figurines to clothing, there’s a wide range of merchandise to get your hands on.

This year’s festival is full of excitement and hard work. Last year AVCon was forced to postpone its 2020 festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. But this volunteer run event is keen to get back to bringing their followers the best event possible. They’re going all out to make this local Adelaide festival a big hit.

Tickets for AVCon 2021 are available from their website.

This year the event is working in sessions to help follow SA Health guidelines for COVID-19. This means attendees can choose a time that fits them or grab a weekend pass if they want to go all out.

– Lakeisha Watkins