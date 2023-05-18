Ever noticed a beautiful old mansion at the top of Montefiore Road? That is no other than Carclew’s federation-style mansion built in 1897. Not only is it a beautiful landmark, but its home to some exceptional events by Carclew, a multi-art non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting emerging artists.

Want to go have a look around the grounds? Look no further! Carclew is holding a 4-day event ‘At A Mansion, In The Dark’. The event premieres the work of contemporary emerging choreographers Fern Mines and Alix Kujipers.

‘The ballroom is their battlefield. As the night unfolds the characters engage in dance and deception… flirting scheming and exchanging secrets’

It is clear the event is made with audience members in mind while pushing their comfort zones in the contemporary look into society by drawing inspiration from Batman and Jane Austen novels.

Carclew does what they do best, highlighting young artists in Adelaide in a gorgeous way. This event is NOT to miss, with multiple dates between the 25th and 28th, you have no excuse!

buy tickets here